Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 3,625.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of GMER stock traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. 224,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,960. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

