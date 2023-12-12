good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.15

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on good natured Products from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
good natured Products Stock Performance
good natured Products Company Profile
good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.
