GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.41. GoPro shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 492,346 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

GoPro Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $501.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

