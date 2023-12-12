GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575,883 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for approximately 6.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.76% of GrafTech International worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 48.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 1,600,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $636.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.23. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.