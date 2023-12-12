Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.