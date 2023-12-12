Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of GRVY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.