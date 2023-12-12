Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of GRVY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
