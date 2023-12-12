Gray Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $164.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

