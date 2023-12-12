Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

