Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Shares of GECCM stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

