Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
Shares of GECCM stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $26.52.
