Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (GECCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GECCZ opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
Further Reading
