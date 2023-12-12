Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Performance
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,971. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.
Green Globe International Company Profile
