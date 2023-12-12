Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Performance

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,971. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

