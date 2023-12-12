Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 4.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.43. 84,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 302,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Grindr Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,925,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

