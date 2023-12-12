Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.60 million. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.040-1.060 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 769,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.