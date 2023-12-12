Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

GO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. 769,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,390. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $16,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after buying an additional 512,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

