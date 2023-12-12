Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.09. Guild shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $766.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

