Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93). 29,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.94).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.13. The company has a market capitalization of £45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

