Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

HAE stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

