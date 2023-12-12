Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.26-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.40.

HAE opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

