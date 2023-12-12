Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €217.70 ($234.09) and last traded at €218.60 ($235.05). 119,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €219.40 ($235.91).
Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.77.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hannover Rück
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.