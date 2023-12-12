Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €217.70 ($234.09) and last traded at €218.60 ($235.05). 119,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €219.40 ($235.91).

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.77.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

