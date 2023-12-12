Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 7.5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,304,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,002,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

