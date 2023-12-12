Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

