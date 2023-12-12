Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $48.89

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $47.72. Hasbro shares last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 689,586 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

