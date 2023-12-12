HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 857,949 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

