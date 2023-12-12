Head-To-Head Comparison: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westrock Coffee and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Better Choice.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Better Choice -76.93% -77.04% -40.86%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Better Choice’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $877.47 million 0.98 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.62 Better Choice $54.66 million 0.19 -$39.32 million ($1.09) -0.29

Better Choice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Choice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Better Choice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

