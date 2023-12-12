Head to Head Contrast: TKO Group (TKO) & The Competition

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TKO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 TKO Group Competitors 21 203 444 4 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TKO Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

TKO Group presently has a consensus price target of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.05%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TKO Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion $195.59 million 57.36 TKO Group Competitors $1.39 billion $40.99 million -15.21

TKO Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TKO Group. TKO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TKO Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 52.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% TKO Group Competitors -16.13% -2.00% -6.47%

Summary

TKO Group beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

