Head to Head Contrast: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meyer Burger Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.09%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 9.17 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.10 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meyer Burger Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Meyer Burger Technology beats Transphorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

