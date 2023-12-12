Head-To-Head Review: MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) versus Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MMTec has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Zeta Global -29.41% -147.58% -41.49%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for MMTec and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.25%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than MMTec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMTec and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $1.10 million 68.89 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Zeta Global $590.96 million 2.80 -$279.24 million ($1.35) -5.71

MMTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Summary

MMTec beats Zeta Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

