Head-To-Head Survey: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $418.92 million 12.00 $108.68 million $0.45 38.62 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.03 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 1 5 2 0 2.13 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 24.09% 38.59% 16.85% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Risk and Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLocal beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

