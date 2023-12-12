Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,603 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.62% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $47,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

