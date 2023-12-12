Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,026.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 8,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.