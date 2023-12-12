Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.20 ($1.29) and last traded at €1.22 ($1.31). 455,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.23 ($1.32).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.34.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

