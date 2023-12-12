Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.20 ($1.29) and last traded at €1.22 ($1.31). 455,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.23 ($1.32).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.34.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
