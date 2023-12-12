Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading 1% Higher

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98). 6,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

Helios Underwriting Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

