Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 3.6%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 346,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,324,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.