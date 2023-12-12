Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HNNAZ stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

