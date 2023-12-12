Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
HNNAZ stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.64.
