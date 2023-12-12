Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

