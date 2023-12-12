Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

