Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 2,668,284 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

