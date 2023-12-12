Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 28.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 30.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.