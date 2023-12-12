Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is Reverence Capital Partners L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Reverence Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 48.5% of Reverence Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. owned 2.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $105,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,709 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

