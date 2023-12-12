Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 5.34% 21.95% 2.50% Hippo -162.32% -58.91% -18.08%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Insurance and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.67%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.39 -$22.26 million $2.34 7.00 Hippo $119.70 million 1.79 -$333.40 million ($12.60) -0.71

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

