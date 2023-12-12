HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

