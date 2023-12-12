Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,636,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 828% from the previous session’s volume of 284,265 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $24.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

