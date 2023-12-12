Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 240.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,318. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

