Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.9 billion-$142.9 billion.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 1,399,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

