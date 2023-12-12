Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 5.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $207.66. 917,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

