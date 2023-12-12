HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. 14,355,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,096. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,559,804 shares of company stock worth $361,660,321. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

