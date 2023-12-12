H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 4.35% of H&R Block worth $211,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.6 %

HRB traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 230,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,180. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.