Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $76,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $315.10 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

