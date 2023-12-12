HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Scge Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 5.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.81% of HubSpot worth $215,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.62.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.31 and a 200 day moving average of $498.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.