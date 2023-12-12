Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Up 4%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €67.34 ($72.41) and last traded at €66.92 ($71.96). Approximately 352,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.36 ($69.20).

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.14. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.83.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

